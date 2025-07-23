BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 570 ($7.71) and last traded at GBX 568.80 ($7.69), with a volume of 82828 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 560 ($7.57).

BlackRock World Mining Trust Trading Up 2.2%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 519.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 493.88. The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.79 and a beta of 1.01.

About BlackRock World Mining Trust

The Company aims to provide a diversified investment in mining and metal assets worldwide, actively managed with the objective of maximising total returns. While the policy is to invest principally in quoted securities, the Company’s investment policy includes investing in royalties derived from the production of metals and minerals as well as physical metals.

