Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ) Trading 2.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.44 ($0.02). 348,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,017,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

The firm has a market cap of £2.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (0.75) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Roquefort Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.57% and a negative net margin of 57,057.07%.

In related news, insider Stephen Paul West purchased 2,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £48,000 ($64,891.17). Also, insider Simon Sinclair bought 72,507 shares of Roquefort Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £725.07 ($980.22). 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roquefort Therapeutics is a LSE Main Market listed biotech company developing first in class drugs in the high value and high growth oncology segment prior to partnering or selling to big pharma. Since listing in March 2021, Roquefort Therapeutics has successfully acquired Lyramid Pty Limited, a leader in the development of medicines for a new therapeutic target, Midkine (a human growth factor associated with cancer progression), and most recently acquired Oncogeni Ltd, founded by Nobel Laureate Professor Sir Martin Evans, which has developed two families of innovative cell and RNA oncology medicines.

