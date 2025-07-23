TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP decreased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,166,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,220,288,000 after purchasing an additional 365,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,793,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,180,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,864 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,538,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,315 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,952,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,381,000 after purchasing an additional 202,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 7,266,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $35.86.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTI. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.31.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

