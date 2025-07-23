Richardson Financial Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VSS. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

VSS opened at $136.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.19. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $102.76 and a 1 year high of $136.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

