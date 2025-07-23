Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NCLH. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Melius Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.70.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.13.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 66.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 113,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.