Grove Street Fiduciary LLC Sells 2,991 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Grove Street Fiduciary LLC decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Grove Street Fiduciary LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 984,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,782,000 after purchasing an additional 118,234 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $979,000. SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,147,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 37,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

DFAT opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.15. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

