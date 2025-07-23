SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Sold by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 182,266.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPIB opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.07. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $33.86.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.