Next Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Next Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,880 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 1,277.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 136,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,376,000 after purchasing an additional 127,009 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Teleflex by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,263,000 after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at $2,634,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFX opened at $114.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.28. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.90 and a 52 week high of $249.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $700.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.37 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Teleflex from $146.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Teleflex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Teleflex from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teleflex from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.63.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

