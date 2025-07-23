Richardson Financial Services Inc. Sells 382 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 23,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of HYD stock opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.70. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $53.10.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.