SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Acquired by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 40,365 shares in the last quarter. North Forty Two & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. North Forty Two & Co. now owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,027.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN stock opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.26. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $42.09.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

