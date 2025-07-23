Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Grove Street Fiduciary LLC

Grove Street Fiduciary LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 547,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Grove Street Fiduciary LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $14,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $27.06.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.