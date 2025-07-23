Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0558 per share on Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This is a 0.8% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMU stock opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 134.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 215,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 123,496 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 104.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

