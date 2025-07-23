Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Friday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This is a 16.7% increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 2.0%
NASDAQ PEY opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.85.
About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
