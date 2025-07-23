Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Friday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This is a 16.7% increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 2.0%

NASDAQ PEY opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.85.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.