Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOODN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance
NASDAQ GOODN opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $24.91.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
