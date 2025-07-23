Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0841 per share on Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.27. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $21.66.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,362 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.73% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.