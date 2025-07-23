LendInvest (LON:LINV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LendInvest (LON:LINV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.80) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. LendInvest had a negative net margin of 46.74% and a negative return on equity of 31.70%.
LendInvest Trading Down 1.1%
LON LINV opened at GBX 43 ($0.58) on Wednesday. LendInvest has a 12 month low of GBX 22.25 ($0.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 45.95 ($0.62). The stock has a market cap of £60.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 35.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 29.44. The company has a current ratio of 23.27, a quick ratio of 26.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 871.67.
About LendInvest
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LendInvest
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Why Meta’s AI Titan Clusters Are a Game-Changer for Broadcom
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 4 Major Stocks Raise 2025 Guidance, Analyst Targets Rise
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Growth Stock May Bounce Back
Receive News & Ratings for LendInvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendInvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.