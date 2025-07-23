LendInvest (LON:LINV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LendInvest (LON:LINV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.80) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. LendInvest had a negative net margin of 46.74% and a negative return on equity of 31.70%.

LendInvest Trading Down 1.1%

LON LINV opened at GBX 43 ($0.58) on Wednesday. LendInvest has a 12 month low of GBX 22.25 ($0.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 45.95 ($0.62). The stock has a market cap of £60.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 35.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 29.44. The company has a current ratio of 23.27, a quick ratio of 26.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 871.67.

About LendInvest

LendInvest is an award winning asset management platform for property finance in the United Kingdom. Its proprietary technology and user experience are designed to make it simpler for both borrowers and investors to access property finance.

