First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on July 31st

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.171 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This is a 4.9% increase from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of FTHI opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.45. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTHI. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $901,000.

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.