JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $60.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GM. Wedbush dropped their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.05.

General Motors stock opened at $49.02 on Monday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.69.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,341,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,672,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395,375 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,273,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,559,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,796,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,264,567,000 after purchasing an additional 176,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in General Motors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,383,079 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $676,322,000 after purchasing an additional 316,196 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in General Motors by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,746,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,482,000 after purchasing an additional 594,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

