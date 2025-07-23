Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $670.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.43 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 18.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $135.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $142.04.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 179,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,179,000 after buying an additional 12,103 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “above average” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $150.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.92.

Read Our Latest Report on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.