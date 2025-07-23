Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Washington Trust Bancorp had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $54.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

WASH stock opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.61. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is -143.59%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WASH Free Report ) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

