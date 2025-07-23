Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0749 per share on Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of BSSX opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25. Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $27.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Free Report) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,671 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.02% of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2033. BSSX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

