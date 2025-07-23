Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st.

Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 91.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.1%.

Gladstone Investment Trading Up 0.9%

GAIN opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $518.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.87. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.96 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 69.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth $261,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GAIN. Citigroup cut Gladstone Investment to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Gladstone Investment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

