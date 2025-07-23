Advisors Preferred LLC Decreases Stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Advisors Preferred LLC lessened its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Entergy makes up about 0.9% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Entergy by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 670,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,869,000 after acquiring an additional 286,005 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 15,892 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $88.56 on Wednesday. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $89.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.29 and a 200-day moving average of $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Entergy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Entergy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.46.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

