Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $4.98 Million in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 90,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Down 2.3%

CHEF opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $35.59 and a one year high of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $950.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.34 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHEF. UBS Group upped their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $1,138,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 52,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,893.50. The trade was a 25.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

