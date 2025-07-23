Advisors Preferred LLC Raises Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 222.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,165 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 758.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 537.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Owens & Minor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Owens & Minor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

OMI stock opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The firm has a market cap of $627.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 17.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

