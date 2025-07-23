JPL Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

JPL Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 84.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434,631 shares during the quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $24.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.26.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.