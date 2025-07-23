Roundview Capital LLC Purchases 1,504 Shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 5,330.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 5,661.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Fastenal by 156.4% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 11,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $452,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 32,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $1,349,046.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,252 shares of company stock valued at $7,627,735 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FAST. Stephens increased their price target on Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price objective on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on Fastenal and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.64.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.96. Fastenal Company has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $47.36.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.62%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

