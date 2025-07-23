Roundview Capital LLC Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVR. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR opened at $7,899.73 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6,562.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9,964.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7,299.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7,393.24.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.87 by ($13.04). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 15.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,023.33.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

