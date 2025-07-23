Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 196 Shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Close Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,003,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,806,000 after purchasing an additional 149,123 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,523,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447,860 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,126,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,787,000 after acquiring an additional 95,035 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,785,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,980,000 after purchasing an additional 435,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $649,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS opened at $101.12 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12 month low of $89.70 and a 12 month high of $106.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.63.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

