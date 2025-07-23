Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,540 shares during the period. Nasdaq accounts for approximately 1.3% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Nasdaq worth $45,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 194.6% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1,509.5% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $187,702.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 94,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,475.52. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $664,240.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 211,405 shares in the company, valued at $17,552,957.15. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,613 shares of company stock worth $1,874,659 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $88.93 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.43 and a 52 week high of $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

