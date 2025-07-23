Madison Asset Management LLC Has $54.42 Million Stock Position in Madison Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVL)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Madison Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,484,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,762 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.92% of Madison Dividend Value ETF worth $54,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, GTS Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Dividend Value ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 25,099 shares in the last quarter.

Madison Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

DIVL stock opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.34 million, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.69. Madison Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.69.

About Madison Dividend Value ETF

The Madison Dividend Value ETF (DIVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund uses an active approach to invest in stocks from around the globe. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation by targeting stocks with favorable dividend yields that appear undervalued.

