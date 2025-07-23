Madison Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Madison Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:CVRD)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Madison Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:CVRD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,668,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,145 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 106.73% of Madison Covered Call ETF worth $46,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Madison Covered Call ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:CVRD opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $18.18. Madison Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.53.
Madison Covered Call ETF Company Profile
