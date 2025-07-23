Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 181 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,879 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 855.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 6,992.7% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 119,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 117,967 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $590.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.67.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

MSTR stock opened at $426.40 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $102.40 and a 52-week high of $543.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 3.70.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($16.47). The firm had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.66 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 37.64% and a negative net margin of 1,160.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 26,390 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.40, for a total value of $9,827,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 980 shares in the company, valued at $364,952. The trade was a 96.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 32,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.47, for a total value of $13,047,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,107.22. The trade was a 71.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 25,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,345 and sold 176,071 shares valued at $71,672,901. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MicroStrategy Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

