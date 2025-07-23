Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Purchased by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,298,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,060 shares during the period. Donaldson accounts for about 2.5% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $87,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Donaldson by 27.5% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 878,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,130,000 after buying an additional 189,580 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 379,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 162.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 78.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DCI. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 6th.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Donaldson stock opened at $71.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.94. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.45 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $940.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

