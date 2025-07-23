Readystate Asset Management LP Grows Stake in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Readystate Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,976 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.39% of Couchbase worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BASE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Couchbase by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Couchbase by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Couchbase by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Couchbase by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BASE shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Couchbase from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.50 target price on shares of Couchbase and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Couchbase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William Robert Carey sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $33,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 92,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,075. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn M. Christensen sold 7,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $158,739.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,859.87. This trade represents a 39.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,542 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,455 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Couchbase Price Performance

NASDAQ BASE opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.59 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 33.23% and a negative return on equity of 55.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Couchbase Profile

(Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BASE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.