Forbes J M & Co. LLP Purchases Shares of 4,083 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,448,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $239,837,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 14,608.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,322,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,990,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,577,000 after buying an additional 835,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,984,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $342,235,000 after buying an additional 753,766 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone bought 1,660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $24,900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000,005. This trade represents a 24,898.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $3,461,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 475,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,819,775.92. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,849,769 shares of company stock worth $54,932,307. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.18.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $169.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.65. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

