Vestor Capital LLC Sells 421 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Vestor Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $974,448,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $239,837,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 14,608.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,322,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,873,000 after buying an additional 1,313,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,990,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,577,000 after purchasing an additional 835,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,984,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $342,235,000 after buying an additional 753,766 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $169.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $123.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.65. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citizens Jmp raised Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.18.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $3,461,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 475,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,819,775.92. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone purchased 1,660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $24,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,666,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,005. The trade was a 24,898.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,849,769 shares of company stock valued at $54,932,307. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

