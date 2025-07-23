Close Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 397,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,629,000. Cencora comprises 3.2% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Cencora as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COR. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cencora by 157.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.83.
Insider Activity at Cencora
In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total transaction of $4,266,106.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 311,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,271,982.06. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $1,461,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,351 shares in the company, valued at $12,455,852.61. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Cencora Price Performance
COR opened at $293.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.57. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.65 and a 12-month high of $309.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.67 and a 200-day moving average of $273.19.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 344.71%. Cencora’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cencora Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 25.52%.
About Cencora
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cencora
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- 4 Major Stocks Raise 2025 Guidance, Analyst Targets Rise
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Growth Stock May Bounce Back
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Amazon Stock Rally Hits New Highs: Buy Into Earnings?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.