Forbes J M & Co. LLP Acquires 3,231 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $10,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Xylem by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 2,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,644,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,323,325,000 after buying an additional 303,854 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Xylem by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 9,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $131.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $143.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.10 and a 200-day moving average of $123.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial upgraded Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on XYL

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.