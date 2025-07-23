Redwood Park Advisors LLC Sells 45 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Redwood Park Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 0.4% of Redwood Park Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Redwood Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $583.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $562.32 and a 200-day moving average of $553.86. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $458.82 and a 1 year high of $624.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.