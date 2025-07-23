Vestor Capital LLC Sells 331 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Vestor Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $126.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.35 and its 200 day moving average is $118.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $150.12.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,750. This represents a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $571,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,490. This represents a 9.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

