Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 175,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,013,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $308.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of -617.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 52 week low of $265.04 and a 52 week high of $344.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 20.53%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is -736.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.11.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,316.50. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

