Vestor Capital LLC Buys 165 Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.6% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 116,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 42.7% during the first quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 251,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $93,725,000 after buying an additional 75,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Stryker by 45.2% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 690,282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $281,813,000 after purchasing an additional 214,724 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $395.63 on Wednesday. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.19.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.55.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

