S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 1.2% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 3.7% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $7,901,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 126,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,040,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $518.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $159.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $545.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $517.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.43.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

