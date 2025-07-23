SYM FINANCIAL Corp Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 158,436 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,693 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 76,110 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 103.7% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 129,893 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.35.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.3%

CSCO opened at $68.16 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $269.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.13.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,961 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $637,205.17. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 257,162 shares in the company, valued at $16,450,653.14. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 29,784 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $1,924,344.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 688,409 shares in the company, valued at $44,478,105.49. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.