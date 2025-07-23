J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 924 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $123.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $94.88 and a 52-week high of $123.78.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

