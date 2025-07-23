Redwood Park Advisors LLC Has $969,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Redwood Park Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,527 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.8% of Redwood Park Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Redwood Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the software company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in Adobe by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 4,167 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.6% in the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in Adobe by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 185,963 shares of the software company’s stock worth $71,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Phillip Securities upgraded Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.88.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $372.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.45.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

