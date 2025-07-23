SYM FINANCIAL Corp Sells 451 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp cut its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 690.2% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LYV shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.24.

NYSE:LYV opened at $151.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.45. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $157.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.29). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 125.77% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total transaction of $5,130,003.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 189,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,922,025.28. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

