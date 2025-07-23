Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. West Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 49,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 32,093 shares in the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 520,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 48,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $64.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.59. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

