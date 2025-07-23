Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.636-4.728 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The stock has a market cap of $180.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 13.28%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $396,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,352.80. This trade represents a 47.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Verizon Communications stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.